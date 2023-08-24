Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even Jaden Smith's Clothing Brand Gets a New Balance Collab

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

We already knew that Jaden Smith & New Balance were dropping another collaboration in 2023 but turns out it ain't just NB brand ambassador Jaden getting in on the action: his clothing brand is receiving its own NB collab, too.

Jaden Smith's next New Balance shoe was first seen during Coachella 2023, when Smith wore the sneaker on-stage while performing with sister Willow.

Looking all the world like an updated New Balance 550, Jaden Smith's next NB shoe remained an enigma... until now.

On August 23, New Balance T_House, the sportswear company's premium Japanese flagship store and home of its Tokyo Design Studio, announced the forthcoming arrival of "New Balance for Jaden Smith MSFTSrep 0.01."

It's a wordy name, to be sure, but the point is that Jaden Smith's next New Balance sneaker will be debuted in late August as part of a bigger project with Smith's MSFSrep brand.

The 0.01 signifier makes it sound like there are a lot of collaborations to come — there are 99 more parts until we reach 1.0, you know — but it's really just a fancy signifier indicating that MSFTSrep's New Balance partnership is only getting deeper.

Smith will be attending the pre-launch event and afterparty at New Balance T-House come August 24, where he'll debut first looks at his collaborative NB sneaker and accompanying clothing, if there is any.

MSFTSrep is a clothing brand, though, so collaborative New Balance clothing would only make sense.

The first publicly available Jaden Smith New Balance sneakers — I'm not talking his DIY Louis Vuitton Balances — were the immensely chunky NB Vision Racers, which dropped in a few ultra-vivid colorways.

There was also a one-off patchwork 574 but that was a rarity. Smith's next New Balance, the MSFTSrep one, will be seeing at least slightly wider release when it rolls out in Fall 2023.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A dark photo of the Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch
    Once In a Blue Moon... a Moonswatch Restock Is Finally Here
    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Palace salomon xt-wings 2
    Palace & Salomon Are Back Running Tings
    • Sneakers
  • drake for all the dogs merch
    Drake Dropped 'For All The Dogs'...Merch
    • Style
  • sean wotherspoon adidas gazelle
    Sean Wotherspoon's Gazelles Are on 'Shrooms & Hemp
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023