Even Jaden Smith's Clothing Brand Gets a New Balance Collab

We already knew that Jaden Smith & New Balance were dropping another collaboration in 2023 but turns out it ain't just NB brand ambassador Jaden getting in on the action: his clothing brand is receiving its own NB collab, too.

Jaden Smith's next New Balance shoe was first seen during Coachella 2023, when Smith wore the sneaker on-stage while performing with sister Willow.

Looking all the world like an updated New Balance 550, Jaden Smith's next NB shoe remained an enigma... until now.

On August 23, New Balance T_House, the sportswear company's premium Japanese flagship store and home of its Tokyo Design Studio, announced the forthcoming arrival of "New Balance for Jaden Smith MSFTSrep 0.01."

It's a wordy name, to be sure, but the point is that Jaden Smith's next New Balance sneaker will be debuted in late August as part of a bigger project with Smith's MSFSrep brand.

The 0.01 signifier makes it sound like there are a lot of collaborations to come — there are 99 more parts until we reach 1.0, you know — but it's really just a fancy signifier indicating that MSFTSrep's New Balance partnership is only getting deeper.

Smith will be attending the pre-launch event and afterparty at New Balance T-House come August 24, where he'll debut first looks at his collaborative NB sneaker and accompanying clothing, if there is any.

MSFTSrep is a clothing brand, though, so collaborative New Balance clothing would only make sense.

The first publicly available Jaden Smith New Balance sneakers — I'm not talking his DIY Louis Vuitton Balances — were the immensely chunky NB Vision Racers, which dropped in a few ultra-vivid colorways.

There was also a one-off patchwork 574 but that was a rarity. Smith's next New Balance, the MSFTSrep one, will be seeing at least slightly wider release when it rolls out in Fall 2023.