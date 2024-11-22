Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s Minimus Revival Is Big, Even if the Sneaker Isn’t

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
New Balance loves a comeback moment. Once considered the domain of style-agnostic grandfathers, the footwear giant has become one of fashion’s hottest brands, collaborating with the likes of Miu Miu and Loro Piana.

After undergoing its own reinvention, New Balance is reviving a sleeper sneaker: the MT100, a form-fitting trail runner from the brand’s Minimus series.

The minimal shoe is made almost entirely of mesh, save for some suede paneling across the upper and a Vibram rubber sole. Fantastically flat, the sneaker is designed to provide a barefoot feel — a practical plus for runners and a stylistic plus for those who enjoy barely there footwear.

But unlike it's flat-footed contemporaries, the MT100 doesn’t feature freaky toe construction or a ridiculous hairy upper. Basically, this sneaker is jump-scare-free. (All love, SUICOKE.)

Far from intimidating, the MT100 has a Skechers feel but with a lot more mojo, thanks to New Balance’s newfound proximity to luxury fashion. This isn't shade, though — we know how Skechers likes to tussle.

While the MT100 has yet to become an it-sneaker, the style boasts a long history of major co-signs. New Balance’s MT100 was the base model for a collaborative sneaker with Issey Miyake, the king of streamlined design silhouettes. 

Junya Watanabe and Action Bronson, creators with distinctly different vibes, have also created their own Minimus sneakers, further highlighting the versatility of this sneaker. 

12 years after its initial release, the MT100 is ready for its moment in the sun. Clearly, New Balance believes in the silhouette’s star power — and honestly, so do I.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
