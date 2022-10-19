It's Skechers vs. Hermès In an Inexplicable Clash of Comfort

Skechers may be all about comfort but it's constantly blowing its cool: the mass-market footwear brand loves a scrap, especially with an unlikely enemy. Take Skechers' latest bone, which is being picked with perhaps the least Skechers brand in existence: luxury giant Hermès.

Before you think that Skechers is punching above its weight class... well, maybe. But, in fairness, that hasn't stopped Skechers from tangling with Nike not just once but at least two times in recent years.

And, not only did Skechers settle a trio of Nike complaints not even a year ago but it quashed a beef with adidas just prior to Nike filing those suits.

But the orthopedic shoe is on the other foot and Skechers is going on the offensive against Hermès, citing a few new Hermès footwear styles as infringing upon Skechers' Massage Fit sole patent.

Hermès Éclair Sneaker Hermès 1 / 2

The kicks in question are the Éclair and Envol, two sneakers that Hermès released in 2022.

One's a slip-on high-top made of technical canvas and the other is a low-top leather lace-up but that's not Skechers' problem.

Below, Hermès' Éclair and Envol shoes sport "mid-sole and undersole design elements that infringe multiple Skechers patents," according to a press release Skechers issued about its lawsuit.

Skechers Go Walk sneaker Skechers 1 / 2

Skechers cites its Go Walk sneaker line as an example of the kind of shoe that Hermès was apparently biting, claiming that Hermès' new sneakers use a sole unit similar to its Massage Fit design.

However, you can go to a store right now and buy a pair of Go Walk shoes for no more than $110, whereas the Éclair retails for $800 and the Envol for $940.

“It is disappointing that a company of Hermès’ reputation and standing has chosen to copy and infringe Skechers’ patented designs,” a Skechers rep said in the release. “While Skechers always prefers to compete in the marketplace rather than the court room, the Company has no choice but to seek legal recourse when competitors blatantly tread on our rights.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's an interesting change of tact from Skechers, which has mostly been playing defense against Nike's claims of imitation (peep the Air Max 360-alike above).

Then again, maybe Skechers feels like Hermès is more within its weight class: Nike reported revenue of over $37 billion in 2021, while over $6 billion and Hermès nearly $9 billion.

Highsnobiety has reached out to Hermès for comment.

Sold Out Highsnobiety Stripe Longsleeve Jersey Sand Stone $75.00 Sold Out