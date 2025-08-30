Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Sugar-Coated Sneaker Is the Sweetest "Barefoot" Stepper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's "barefoot" sneakers have never been sweeter.

Seriously. The brand's latest MT10o sneaker appears in this pink metallic colorway, officially known as "Rose Sugar/Pink Taffy."

Shop New Balance MT0o

Too many sweet treats are a good thing for these super-flat New Balance sneakers. It looks pretty good with its baby pink mesh underlays and shiny pink overlays, joined by thin but mighty Vibram soles and rope-style shoelaces.

New Balance's Minimus sneakers have made a smooth transition to the fashion side, thanks to collaborations with Issey Miyake and equally stylish general release drops. Just recently, the sneaker brand gave the MT10o a sumptuous suede makeover.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's also a second citrusy colorway of the metallic Minimus Trail sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The lemon yellow version hasn't yet been released. However, the pink sugar-flavored MT10o shoes are now available on New Balance's website and at select retailers for $119.99 (basically $120).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
