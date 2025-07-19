New Balance's Beautiful “Barefoot” Sneakers at Their Most Suave

New Balance's Minimus Trail 10 sneaker just got even deeper into its fashion bag with a new stylish suede upgrade.

The latest version of the "barefoot" New Balance sneakers appears with grey hairy suede uppers. Of course, the suede goodness stops at the incredibly flat Vibram soles, which, although barely there, are highly durable and offer solid traction.

The suede New Balance MT10 sneaker is quite Miu Miu-coded, basically another Miu Miu-fied sneaker. Like the upcoming 204L and several other sneakers, the latest Minimus sneaker shares a similar flavor with the luxury brand's red-hot, flat-soled New Balance 530 collaboration.

But regardless, this is a good-looking Minimus sneaker, dare I say, the brand's best "barefoot" shoe yet.

And it plans only to get better. New Balance is releasing a couple more stylish MT10 sneakers soon, including shiny metallic pink and yellow versions.

But for now, the suede New Balance MT10 "Shipyard" sneaker is already available at a couple of retailers, including Mytheresa and Voo Store. They're also scheduled to release on Naked's website on August 1. The pairs retail for between $140 and $155.

