Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Beautiful “Barefoot” Sneakers at Their Most Suave

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's Minimus Trail 10 sneaker just got even deeper into its fashion bag with a new stylish suede upgrade.

The latest version of the "barefoot" New Balance sneakers appears with grey hairy suede uppers. Of course, the suede goodness stops at the incredibly flat Vibram soles, which, although barely there, are highly durable and offer solid traction.

Shop New Balance Minimus MT10

The suede New Balance MT10 sneaker is quite Miu Miu-coded, basically another Miu Miu-fied sneaker. Like the upcoming 204L and several other sneakers, the latest Minimus sneaker shares a similar flavor with the luxury brand's red-hot, flat-soled New Balance 530 collaboration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But regardless, this is a good-looking Minimus sneaker, dare I say, the brand's best "barefoot" shoe yet.

And it plans only to get better. New Balance is releasing a couple more stylish MT10 sneakers soon, including shiny metallic pink and yellow versions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

But for now, the suede New Balance MT10 "Shipyard" sneaker is already available at a couple of retailers, including Mytheresa and Voo Store. They're also scheduled to release on Naked's website on August 1. The pairs retail for between $140 and $155.

SHOP NEW BALANCE

MORE
New Balance2010
$129.50
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Junya Watanabe Man x New BalanceMinimus UX200
$250.00
Available in:
41.542.54445
New BalanceMade in UK Allerdale
$192.50
$275.00
Available in:
41.542434545.546.5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • In Its Fashion Era, New Balance's Barely-There Shoes Have Never Looked Better
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
  • New Balance's Techy Dad Shoe Gets a Tastefully Hairy Transformation
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Beautiful “Barefoot” Sneakers at Their Most Suave
  • Vans' Next-Level Skate Shoe Has No Business Being This Clean
  • Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe, Now Built to Last
  • A Thicc Nike Air Max Sneaker for Skaters
  • This Isn't Just a T-shirt. It's "The" T-shirt
  • For Studio Nicholson, "Everything Must Feel Natural & Not Tortured" (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now