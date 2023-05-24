Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

New Balance's 574 is the ultimate basic running sneaker. It's a low-key staple so straightforward as to be, dare we say, borderline boring. Stray Rats is here to change things, or at least try.

Stray Rats and New Balance are back together for Summer 2023, dropping a new set of collaborative 574 sneakers in lurid colors, as revealed by Stray Rats founder Julian Consuegra.

Releasing in "mid-July 2023" only on Stray Rats' webstore, according to Consuegra, Stray Rats' fanciful NB 574 sneakers are merely the latest in a recent string of attempts to cool-ify New Balance's simplest shoe.

Over the past year alone, we've seen collaborative New Balance 574 attempts from *deep breath* Joe Freshgoods, Junya Watanabe, Bodega, Stone Island, Miu Miu, and, yes, Stray Rats itself.

We're all hearing it loud and clear: these brands wanna make the NB 574 happen, for better or worse.

When you step back and think about it, the recent rise of the 574 is actually quite strange. Given the opportunity to work on comparatively more interesting New Balance runners — Stray Rats alone has tackled New Balance's 580 and 991 sneakers — the 574 seems like a hypernormal step back.

But perhaps that's the point. There's something utterly no-nonsense about the NB 574, insofar as it's not trying to be anything other than a super simple sneaker.

The 574 is a solid canvas for Stray Rats' colorway experiments, too, what with its straightforward paneling making for an approachable billboard for the new summer looks, though some are far less interesting than others.

Is it time for New Balance's 574 to half-ironically reemerge as the sneaker of the people? What with the stealth wealth boom, perhaps sneakerheads will be more open to ultra-understated collaborative flexes.

Oh, think these are regular ol' shoes? Ackshually, these are Stray Rats' New Balance 574 collab and they're quite rare, thank you very much.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Au Revoir, SHEIN! Petition to Ban the Brand in France Has Over 100k Signatures

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kanye West's $57m Malibu Mansion Is Rotting From the Inside Out

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stüssy's Next Nike Is for Vandals

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dear Louis Vuitton, Why Pharrell?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did Travis Scott Debut a New Sneaker at Cannes Film Festival?

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023