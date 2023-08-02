Sign up to never miss a drop
EmRata Is Officially a Sneakerhead

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Emily Ratajkowski is a sneakerhead. Whether she likes it or not, the sheer volume of sneakers worn by the model-cum-actress-cum-podcaster as she meanders around New York on her daily walks with Colombo (her dog) leaves us with no other viable conclusion.

According to our dear friend Google, a sneakerhead is defined as “a sports shoe enthusiast,” which by the myriad of sports shoes EmRata is seemingly enthused about, seems a good fit.

Where Hailey Bieber might be known for being a New Balance head and or Kendall Jenner a bit of an adidas Samba fiend, EmRata fluctuates.

Hell, Emily Ratajkowski will take every damn sneaker brand there is on the market and wear them with the inimitable grace and style we've come to expect from the 32 year old. From Salomon, Vans, and Reebok to ASICS, Puma, adidas there are no boundaries in Ratajkowski's footwear wardrobe. Period. But, then again, would you expect anything less from a bonafide sneakerhead? Thought not. Here are some of our favorites from the EmRata archives.

Salomon

EmRata staked her claim as the Queen of Salomon earlier this year after being spotted on a number of separate occasions wearing the French label's trail-ready XT-6 silhouette.

adidas

Like every other human on the planet, EmRata gave in to the lure of the unflappable adidas Samba. Perhaps we'll see her jump on the customisation trend soon too?

New Balance

Collaborations are the name of New Balance's game, yet EmRata's ability to rock the Boston label's 574 silhouette in NB's signature grey colorway is second to none.

Nike

Tom Sachs's "Boring" Nike General Purpose is a sneaker for everyone, including yours truly, who was seen on countless occasions wearing the white pair from early 2023.

PUMA

PUMA's Palermo OG might well have been cited as a replacement for the adidas Samba by Highsnobiety but the light mint and pink take that officially drops on August 4 is doing more than OK on its own.

Reebok

When it comes to Reebok Classics, no silhouette comes close to the Club C in terms of minimalism and versatility, which is probably why EmRata's donning them on the reg.

ASICS

No strong sneaker rotation in 2023 would be complete without ASICS, the Japanese label that underwent a revival a few years back and is now dominating every street-savvy wardrobe across the globe. Remarkable.

Vans

Vans are EmRata's day ones. They're as good for slipping on to take out the trash and they are heading on a day out. They're the ultimate all-rounders, and doesn't the model know it? The model is regularly spotted wearing the Old Skool and slip-on silhouettes in varying shades and checkered ensembles.

Converse

Last but by no means least is Converse because no matter how many brands enter the sneakersphere in search of industry dominance, the inherently versatile shape of the label's Chuck 70s will never be matched.

