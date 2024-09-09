Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance’s Perfectly Polka-Dotted Sneaker Is Back & Bolder Than Ever

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

New Balance introduced us to the concept of polka-dotted 1906R sneakers at the start of this year, decorating the old-school running shoe in a series of black or white dots. This was, it turns out, a gentle introduction to the polka-dotted experimentation New Balance has in store. 

The Boston-based sneaker giant is rolling out its second spot-covered 1906R collection and this time, the dotted goodness arrives in a selection of bold new flavors. 

In case monochrome polka-dotted sneakers are too bland for you, New Balance is serving up polka-dotted sneakers in bright, sometimes clashing colors: bright yellow is paired with cobalt blue, forest green with pastel pink, and dark blue with dusty purple. 

The eye-catching circular prints are added to the mesh underlays on these sneakers, with the overlays and sole unit all dressed in the same color. 

The sequel to New Balance’s black/white polka-dotted 1906r hasn’t been released on New Balance’s website yet, however, it is available at some retailers including Sneaker Town and Nouveau.

Compared to some of the adventurous takes we’ve seen on the New Balance 1906r in recent months, including the sneaker being deconstructed and reimagined in fabrics seemingly stolen from Jack Harlow’s Grandma’s house, the polka-dotted 1906r is a relatively simple but equally statement-making design. 

Ironically, all the spots on this sneaker make it easy to spot.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
