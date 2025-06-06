Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

First, Jack Harlow dropped floral dad shoes with New Balance. Now, he's back with a super-flat soccer shoe collaboration.

Harlow's next New Balance project is personal, arriving as a New Balance 442 sneaker inspired by his high school, where he also played soccer.

The collaborative sneaker comes wrapped in sleek, puffed-up white leather, complemented by rich burgundy and gold accents, which are the signature colors of JM Atherton High School. Harlow further shows love to his hometown by mapping out a section of Louisville on the insole.

The flat-soled soccer shoe follows Harlow's 1906R "Rose Runner" collaboration, which was released in 2024. And way before that, the musician cooked up an exclusive pack of New Balance 550s for his album Come Home the Kids Miss You (the 550s were apparently Friends and Family pairs and didn't get a wider release).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance and Harlow always drop the right models at the right time. When the 1906R came out, it was the era of the techy dad shoe. Currently, low-soled terrace shoes are the new "it" shoes, and the two have just entered the game with their own slick pair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Harlow nor New Balance have announced when the 442 collab will release yet. But with the artist already previewing the pairs, we could get them very soon.

Regardless, Jack Harlow's fan club is praying that a new album isn't far behind, if not part of the shoe's rollout.

One Instagram comment read, "That's real nice, Jack. Will the shoe be on the new album?"

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
