New Balance's Thriving Techy Sneakers Are Now Perfectly Polka Dotted

Quite a few New Balance sneakers are sharing the spotlight right now. But let's be real: the New Balance 1906R sneakers' spotlight shines a tad bit brighter. The techy model is having a great 2024, courtesy of consistently good colorways and collabs. Oh, and don't forget about its spots.

Yep. Earlier this year, the New Balance 1906R sneaker earned its spots, thanks to a new polka-dotted mesh underlays revealed in leaks.

At the time, the spotted New Balance 1906R sneakers were just samples floating around the internet, teasing the potential dotted goodness with the world. New Balance footwear designer Yue Wu later followed up with in-hand looks of the shoes in February, confirming the sneakers were indeed happening in his comment section.

Now, on March 23, 2024? New Balance's trendy sneakers (and its large circular prints) have officially arrived.

As teased, the spotted New Balance 1906R sneakers come in two classic schemes: black with white dots and white with black dots. New Balance simply calls the colorways "Phantom" and "Sea Salt."

The polka-dotted New Balance sneakers aren't yet available at the Boston footwear brand. But with the pairs sliding in at retailers like Slam Jam, it's safe to assume that a New Balance launch will follow in the coming weeks.

We've already been blessed with several solid New Balance 1906R sneakers this year, from Kith's long-awaited team-up to those pretty-in-pink pairs from the Lunar New Year pack. Even with the preciously polked dotted versions finally in view, 2024 only promises more 1906R goodness.

On the subject of future 1906Rs, when can we finally get those loafers, New Balance?