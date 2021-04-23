Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jaden Smith's Latest New Balance Sneaker Is As Enigmatic As Him

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Son, artist, and general creative enigma Jaden Smith is slowly building out his design catalog with the help of New Balance and the latest drop from the partnership deserves some limelight. The Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked represents the newest generation of the collaboration and it's breathing new life into two classic New Balance silhouettes.

Blending Smith’s favorite New Balance silhouette, the new Balance 1700, with the X-Racer, the New Balance Vision Racer sits atop an unmissable chunky sole unit split into three sections. The latest drop sees the sole emphasized further with contrast speckles and a transparent outsole. Flip the shoe upside down for a view into Smith's philosophical mind. ‘DO YOU SEE IT YET?’ text sits in electric pink behind the ice outsole.

Utilizing Spinnex fabric to the upper, the New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked is built from a minimum of 30 percent surplus textile waste and features an understated slub-cotton texture. Light grey Spinnex meets white, speckled leather overlays for a wildly clean finish that lands right on time for use in the sunshine.

Perhaps most attractive about the New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked is the way that classic New Balance visual language has been reworked and rebuilt to give a refreshing new aesthetic. Did we expect anything less from Jaden Smith, though?

Shop the New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked below.

Image on Highsnobiety
New BalanceVision Racer ReWorked
$150
Buy at New Balance

