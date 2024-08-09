Looking At The Best Football Boots Just In Time For Champions League Knock-out Rounds

UEFA Champions League knock-out stage fever is rising. As is the case before and after any major sporting competition, interest in equipment spikes, with searches for soccer cleats — or football boots, if you’re not American — growing steadily.

But, when it comes to buying soccer cleats, like any other sporting good, it’s worth doing some research before you commit. There’s a lot to think about: these designs are now so highly technical that the jargon can be stifling, confusing even to those who know what they want. With this said, we’ve done our best to round up the best basketball shoes of the season, so now we’re taking on the best soccer cleats.

So how have we chosen the best cleats? By spending a lot of time reading up on what people generally are confused about and then answering those questions. Let’s start with one of the major queries.

What is the difference between football cleats and soccer cleats?

Can you wear football cleats for soccer? No. While they might look similar, football cleats are designed for a completely different game. With cushioned midsoles and sturdier outsoles, football cleats are much heavier and feature an extra stud under the big toe to help create momentum from a standing position. On the flip side, soccer cleats are designed to be much lighter than football cleats, facilitating quick movements by sacrificing unnecessary support.

So, which are the best soccer cleats to buy in 2025?

Looking at the world of soccer boots from a performance point of view for starters, and then also taking into account the aesthetics in second place, we’ve rounded up some pairs of the best soccer cleats to buy in 2025 below.

While we’d like to exhibit an array of names to you, the truth of the matter is that few — if any — brands are doing it like Nike, adidas, New Balance, and PUMA. Hence, our roundup of the best soccer cleats is limited to these brands — not for lack of research, but purely because, at this moment in time, they’re producing enough pairs to dominate the scene.

Shop the best soccer cleats of 2025 below.

Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite FG

Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite FG $285 Buy at NIKE

Nike soccer cleats are — as you might expect — always within the conversation for the best boots. Much like the adidas Predator, the Nike Mercurial has been one of the biggest presences in soccer gear since it arrived in 1998. The Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite now features a Zoom Air unit as well as an improved grippy texture to the upper. The result is one of the best all-around soccer cleats on the market. This is also the colorway worn by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

New Balance Tekala Pro Low Laced FG V4+

New Balance Tekala Pro FG V4+ $215 Buy at New Balance

In similar style to the earlier New Balance Furon, the Tekela's snug as skin. The full-foot stretch-knit upper with laceless closure and a directional heel lining only adds to the visual effect of this pair while also locking you into place without restraining the foot.

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite "Erling Haaland Force 9" FG

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite "Erling Haaland Force 9" FG $256 Buy at StockX

Ever wondered how the pros can create such movement on the ball? Primarily, it's because they've spent a lifetime practicing it, but we'd be remiss not to mention the fact that many of the Elite versions of boots feature helpful tech. Take the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite's Erling Haaland version, for example: it boasts a gradient, flashy colorway, sock-like fit. Some of the best cleats to buy right now, no less because they're trusted by one of his generation's leading talents.

adidas Copa Mundial

The adidas Copa Mundial is a great pair of cleats for casual players and amateurs rather than seasoned almost-pros. The regular fit feels super comfortable over a long period. At $180 it's also one of the more affordable pairs of decent soccer cleats.

Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro FG

Nike Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro FG $150 Buy at NIKE

One for the real heads in the place. The Nike Tiempo has long been the go-to choice of the no-frills, get-the-job-done player. With that said, notable wearers do include the inimitable Ronaldinho. The latest Nike Tiempo features raised textures and a glossy, gradient shine for a reptilian design to suit attackers.

adidas Predator Elite Fold-Over Tongue FG

adidas Predator Elite Fold-Over Tongue Firm Ground BWR Cleats $280 Buy at adidas

adidas revives an icon with the Predator Elite Fold-Over Tongue, a nod to the golden era of football boots. The signature fold-over tongue, once synonymous with legends of the game, returns with a modern twist—laceless construction and grippy Strikeskin fins for ultimate ball control. The black, white, and red colorway oozes nostalgia, while the lightweight outsole keeps pace with today’s high-speed game. It’s classic Predator energy, reborn for the new 2025 soccer cleats generation.

adidas Copa Pure 3 Elite FG

Elegance meets performance in the adidas Copa Pure 3 Elite, a cleat crafted for the purists. Soft Fusionskin leather wraps the upper for a buttery touch, blending seamlessly with a lightweight Torsionframe soleplate for effortless movement. The off-white colorway, accented with subtle gold detailing, brings a sort of quiet luxury to the pitch. Whether you're orchestrating play or gliding past defenders, the Copa Pure 3 Elite is proof that class in football boots in 2025 is permanent.

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Erling Haaland FG

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite "Erling Haaland" FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats $260 Buy at Nike

Built for goal-hungry strikers, the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Erling Haaland edition is as ruthless as the man himself. The Gripknit upper ensures precision with every strike, while the asymmetric lacing system maximizes clean contact. A lightweight soleplate provides the explosiveness needed to bulldoze through defenses. Oh and it's draped in an ice-blue colorway with bold Haaland branding.

Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite FG "United"

Nike United Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats $270 Buy at NIKE

Speed has a new uniform. The Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "United" is built for players who live in the fast lane. Engineered with Vaporposite+ for a second-skin fit, this cleat delivers explosive acceleration and razor-sharp cuts. The purple-to-red gradient, inspired by unity and team spirit, makes a statement before the ball is even kicked. For those who play with flair and fire, the Mercurial Vapor 16 is the perfect weapon of choice.

New Balance Furon Elite FG V8

New Balance Furon Elite FG V8 Soccer Cleats $215 Buy at New Balance

Stripped down, streamlined, and built for pure speed—the New Balance Furon Elite V8 is all about attacking instincts. A Hypoknit upper provides a snug, adaptive fit, while the lightweight nylon outsole keeps you light on your feet. The off-center lacing system maximizes striking surface, making every shot hit different. Designed for forwards who operate in tight spaces and finish with precision, the Furon V8 is destined to be one of the best 2025 soccer cleats.

PUMA Future 8 Ultimate "Creativity" FG

PUMA FUTURE 8 ULTIMATE CREATIVITY Firm Ground $240 Buy at PUMA

Football is an art, and the PUMA Future 8 Ultimate "Creativity" is the brushstroke. The adaptive FUZIONFIT360 upper molds to your foot for the perfect lockdown, while the Dynamic Motion System outsole allows for unpredictable movement. Neon accents and abstract patterns embody the creativity this boot inspires. Worn by playmakers and tricksters alike, it’s built for those who see the game differently and leave defenders chasing shadows.

PUMA x Christian Pulisic Ultra 5 Ultimate "Chasing the Dream" FG

PUMA CHRISTIAN PULISIC ULTRA 5 ULTIMATE Chasing the Dream Firm Ground Soccer Cleats $230 Buy at PUMA

Christian Pulisic’s latest PUMA Ultra 5 Ultimate cleat is built for players with ambition to match his. A lightweight ULTRAWEAVE upper keeps things rapid, while PWRPRINT technology ensures precision at top speed. The bold, dream-inspired graphics reflect Pulisic’s journey from Pennsylvania prodigy to international star. Designed for relentless wingers and strikers who make things happen, these boots are made to chase greatness. I guess just like their namesake.

Under Armour Shadow Elite 3 FG

Under Armour UA Shadow Elite 3 FG Soccer Cleats $220 Buy at Under Armour

UA enters the conversation with the Shadow Elite 3, a cleat built for precision and agility. A textured UA Clone upper enhances grip and touch, while the Pebax plate underneath provides explosive responsiveness. The blacked-out aesthetic is low-key lethal, perfect for players who let their game do the talking. A boot engineered for control freaks and game-changers alike, proving Under Armour’s growing presence in elite football footwear.

Mizuno Morelia Neo IV Beta MIJ

Mizuno Morelia Neo IV Beta Made in Japan KL Soccer Cleats $320 Buy at Mizuno

Mizuno's not necessarily the first brand that comes to mind when one thinks of soccer cleats. But hear me out. Handcrafted in Japan, the Mizuno Morelia Neo IV Beta is an ode to footballing craftsmanship. K-Leather uppers provide an unrivaled, glove-like fit, while the lightweight outsole keeps things rapid. Every stitch, every panel, every cut is designed for ultimate comfort and control. For those who appreciate tradition but demand modern performance, the Morelia Neo IV Beta is a masterclass in bootmaking.

Mizuno Alpha II MIJ

Mizuno Alpha II Japan Made In Japan Limited Edition Soccer Cleats $320 Buy at Mizuno

Blurring the lines between speed and luxury, the Mizuno Alpha II MIJ is built for the modern attacker. A microfiber upper mimics the softness of leather but keeps things ultralight, while the dual-density outsole ensures a powerful push-off. Sleek, sophisticated enough, and engineered to great standards, the Alpha II MIJ is proof that Mizuno remains one of football’s best-kept secrets. Not for long.



