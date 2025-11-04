New Balance’s Mary Jane Sneaker Is a Ridiculously Cozy UGG Now

Winter isn't here just yet, but the season of winterized shoes is in full swing. And New Balance has entered the chat with its own cold-weather-ready stepper, the Winter Breeze.

Sound familiar? New Balance's newest model is an updated version of the previous mesh Breeze sneaker-sandal.

The Winter version maintains the chunky appearance and all the technical aspects of the Mary Jane sneaker hybrid, just on a much cozier scale.

Specifically, it features smooth, velvety leather uppers, joined by shearling interiors that give not only a UGG-like feel but also similar coziness to the Cali brand's winter shoes.

Priced at 169,000 won (around $117), New Balance's Winter Breeze sandal comes in three colorways, including black, beige, and grey.

Each pair has already sold out on New Balance Korea's website. However, we might see them populate more overseas retailers (don't bet too much on a stateside release as the Breeze is mostly exclusive Korea).

The good news is, the sneaker-sandals craze remains alive and well even through the winter season. A chill in the air isn't stopping sneaker brands from readying their classics and even sandal hybrids for the forthcoming season. They're simply rethinking them with cooler weather in mind, reimagining these styles with precipitation-proof GORE-TEX or UGG-worthy fluff.

New Balance's Mary Jane sandals now check one of those boxes.

