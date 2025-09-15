Ultra-Thicc Nike Air Max Sandals Gone Full UGG

If UGG took Nike's Air Max Koko sandal for a spin, it would look something like this.

Nike's latest Air Max Koko shoe gets a seriously fuzzy makeover, complete with cream-colored faux fur footbeds and uppers.

The sandal also comes in this delicious caramel brown color, which evokes the feel of UGG's signature chestnut colorway seen on its iconic boots (UGG has its own quirky sandals, too).

Aside from being wrapped in UGG-level fluff, the Nike Air Max sandal maintains its techy charm. Most notably, the model still features an extra-thick sole filled with Nike Air cushioning, as well as an adjustable drawstring detail on the upper.

Indeed, the Air Max Koko is already quite a looker. And Nike has managed to make the sneaker-sandal even more worthy of attention with denim makeovers and premium upgrades.

The latest winter-ready pair is simply the sandal at its comfiest.

Although it's getting chillier outside, the newest Air Max Koko "Fur/Brown" sandals aren't quite here yet. Good news, though, the fluffy steppers are expected to release on Nike's website before the year is out.

