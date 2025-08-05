Nigel Sylvester’s “Bike Air” Jordans Only Get Better With Time

Nigel Sylvester has cooked up an Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker that only gets better with time.

The new Jordan 1 Low collab is even named "Better With Time," dressed up in a black "Nitro" colorway. Inspired by an unreleased Jordan 1 High sneaker from 2022, the low-top model appears with the same "aged" design as the previous pair.

Sylvester's latest sneaker arrives with pre-scuffed black leather and yellowed soles, speaking to the natural wear and tear of Sylvester's biking shoes.

The collaborative Jordan 1 Low is deeper than its distressed details, though. In an Instagram video breaking down the latest shoe, Sylvester says the latest collab is about "growth, evolution, and experience," the key ingredients to getting good at anything in life, whether it be biking or crafting a fine wine.

Sylvester's Jordan sneaker also has two varying Swooshes, one vintage-style leather and the other completely removed, but features trace marks.

Of course, like previous Jordan collabs, the low-top sneakers feature that tiny Swoosh on the toe as well as the signature "Bike Air" logo throughout.

Sylvester's story continues. After the "Brick by Brick" Jordan 4s come the "Better With Time" Jordan 1 Lows. Expect the latest collaboration by Sylvester to drop on August 16.

