Nigel Sylvester's Brings Back Double Swooshed AJ1s

Brand: Nigel Sylvester x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black"

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Nike's roster of world-class athletes extends not only the globe but a plethora of sports. Although its most recognizable reign from basketball, it's kitted out the best of the best in golf, footballers across all of the sport's leagues and tournaments, skateboarding, BMX, and plenty more.

In the world of BMX, there are few athletes as widely recognized and celebrated as Nigel Sylvester. Known across the world for his progressive bicycling skills and high-octane digital content, it's no surprise that he's nestled comfortably into the Swoosh universe.

Since Nike's sponsorship of Sylvester back in 2005, the pair's relationship has developed over the years, seeing their alignment center, resulting in growing series of Air Jordan silhouettes that some would argue are some of the most thoughtful, exciting drops that Jordan Brand has offered in recent history.

Fans of the pairing will remember their first collaboration back in 2019. Using his deep knowledge and passion for the brand as a confessed Jordan head set his hands on the Air Jordan 1 High, refitting it with a beat-up leather construction.

Modeling to take on the appearance of a pair that has been worn to shred on two peddles, this aesthetic has been mimicked for the second pair, which, this time around, switches out its yellowed uppers for black. Again, heavy distressing has been applied across the shoe and its outsoles.

Just like the original, doubles Swooshes are accounted for, with the standard branding at the medial and lateral sides, while a mini Swoosh touches up the toe.

