In "Firewood," Nigel Sylvester's New Full-Size "Bike Air" Jordans Look Red-Hot

Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan collaborations have yielded some of the coolest Jordan sneakers of recent times. In 2025, Sylvester's "Bike Air" Jordan shoes return, but not as you know them.

The "Bike Air" Jordans debuted earlier this year as a Jordan 4RM, helping introduce the new low-top silhouette as a staple in the contemporary Jordan lineup.

Though Sylvester's Bike Air Jordan 4RM only released in one colorway, a muted "Driveway Grey," they were rumored to drop in a couple other makeups that included some classic Jordan hues.

However, those alleged Sylvester Jordan collabs never actually released beyond the initial one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, come 2025, Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand are back at it.

Sylvester himself teased his next Jordan Brand sneaker on Instagram in late December, showing only the heel of his next Jordan sneaker.

But, then, a couple sneaker leakers offered what appears to be a first look at Nigel Sylvester's next Jordan shoes, apparently releasing as part of Jordan Brand's 40th anniversary celebrations in early 2025.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sylvester's new "Bike Air" Jordans will reportedly offered in "Firewood Orange," seen on-foot in a first-look model shot from the Nike backend.

And, perhaps most importantly, Sylvester's next Jordan collab isn't an Air Jordan 4RM.

Finally, Nigel Sylvester takes on the Air Jordan 4.

This is interesting because Sylvester was key in debuting the new Jordan style, though it'll certainly please core Jordan heads that Sylvester has worked his way up to taking on the Air Jordan 4 OG.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The next Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" Jordan sneaker is supposedly going to release on March 23 as part of Nike's slate of celebratory Jordan shoes, somehow making the shoe only one of many big-time drops.

Not that it'll be any easier to purchase at retail, of course.