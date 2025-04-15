Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Rugged Air Force Sneaker, Blinged Out by NIGO

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

NIGO's Nike Air Force 3 sneakers may seem like wild cards, as the fashion icon goes from one unexpected spin to the other with the outdoorsy model. However, they're actually extremely NIGO.

Each of his Air Force 3 sneakers tells a personal story about the designer-musician, including those previous furry pairs that spoke to his love for Planet of the Apes.

Shop NIGO x Nike Air Force 3

The latest collab continues the story of NIGO, arriving as a blinged-out Air Force sneaker celebrating his deep love for hip-hop culture.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

NIGO and hip-hop go way, way back. During his BAPE days, the biggest rappers and musicians were out wearing the brand's camouflage gear and graphic tees (honestly, they're still wearing the brand even after NIGO's departure from the label).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At the same time, NIGO's massive collaborative album, I Know NIGO!, flaunts the genre's flyest and finest lyricists like Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky (speaking of which, where's I Know NIGO! 2?).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This new Air Force 3 sneaker is basically a love letter to the genre, particularly acknowledging old-school hip hop's impact on the streetwear legend's career.

For starters, NIGO gives his latest Air Force 3 its own big chain necklace like those worn by hip-hop musicians. No seriously. The shoe features this oversized, sparkly branded pendant connected to the shoe by small chains.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And the "ice" doesn't stop there. The shoe also comes with these metallic-plated heel tabs embossed with collaborative branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The rest of the shoe is another textural treat, offering pebbled leather uppers that are almost like crocodile skin (nice). Elsewhere on the upper, the Air Force 3 showcases the usual breathable materials and ribbed knitting around the collar.

NIGO's Nike Air Force 3 sneaker comes in two classic colorways, black and white. It sounds simple but, as you can see, NIGO's shoes are anything but basic...much like his other Air Force 3s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Both colorways will drop on April 18 at Human Made, while only the black/white scheme will release on Nike's SNKRS app on April 24.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Its "Butterfly" Stage, Nike’s Most Classic Air Force 1 Spreads Its Wings
    • Sneakers
  • NIGO's Next Nike Sneaker Is a Different Kind of Animal
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Ultra-Classic Air Force 1 Gets the Crisp Makeover It's Long Deserved
    • Sneakers
  • NIGO & Nike's Hair-tastic Air Force Sneaker Collab Gets Better
    • Sneakers
  • NIGO & Nike Went Beast Mode on Their Ruggedly Retro Air Force Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Rookie" Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Shorter Now (& Still Clean)
    • Sneakers
  • How a Newcomer Swiss Watchmaker Makes Sci-Fi-Level Wristwear
    • Watches
  • Nike's Rugged Air Force Sneaker, Blinged Out by NIGO
    • Sneakers
  • After Months of Sun Bleaching, Intricately Patterned Clarks Emerge
    • Sneakers
  • This Nicely Textured Nike Air Force 1 Is Easter Egg Hunt-Ready
    • Sneakers
  • Brace for the Post-Margaux Strike of Bowling Bags
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now