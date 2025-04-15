Nike's Rugged Air Force Sneaker, Blinged Out by NIGO

NIGO's Nike Air Force 3 sneakers may seem like wild cards, as the fashion icon goes from one unexpected spin to the other with the outdoorsy model. However, they're actually extremely NIGO.

Each of his Air Force 3 sneakers tells a personal story about the designer-musician, including those previous furry pairs that spoke to his love for Planet of the Apes.

The latest collab continues the story of NIGO, arriving as a blinged-out Air Force sneaker celebrating his deep love for hip-hop culture.

NIGO and hip-hop go way, way back. During his BAPE days, the biggest rappers and musicians were out wearing the brand's camouflage gear and graphic tees (honestly, they're still wearing the brand even after NIGO's departure from the label).

At the same time, NIGO's massive collaborative album, I Know NIGO!, flaunts the genre's flyest and finest lyricists like Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky (speaking of which, where's I Know NIGO! 2?).

This new Air Force 3 sneaker is basically a love letter to the genre, particularly acknowledging old-school hip hop's impact on the streetwear legend's career.

For starters, NIGO gives his latest Air Force 3 its own big chain necklace like those worn by hip-hop musicians. No seriously. The shoe features this oversized, sparkly branded pendant connected to the shoe by small chains.

And the "ice" doesn't stop there. The shoe also comes with these metallic-plated heel tabs embossed with collaborative branding.

The rest of the shoe is another textural treat, offering pebbled leather uppers that are almost like crocodile skin (nice). Elsewhere on the upper, the Air Force 3 showcases the usual breathable materials and ribbed knitting around the collar.

NIGO's Nike Air Force 3 sneaker comes in two classic colorways, black and white. It sounds simple but, as you can see, NIGO's shoes are anything but basic...much like his other Air Force 3s.

Both colorways will drop on April 18 at Human Made, while only the black/white scheme will release on Nike's SNKRS app on April 24.