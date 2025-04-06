NIGO's Next Nike Sneaker Is a Different Kind of Animal

NIGO's Nike Air Force 3 collaboration has gone beast mode again. However, this next round is a different kind of animal, a cold-blooded one, at that.

First looks at NIGO's next Air Force 3 sneaker come from the designer himself. While at a launch event in NYC for his Moncler x Mercedes collab, NIGO laced up in his forthcoming Nike sneaker, showcasing an all-white spin on the Swoosh model. (He's a busy guy)

The most interesting part about NIGO's white Air Force 3 is the new animalistic vibe. Whereas the previous pair went ape mode with furry uppers, the latest Nikes come wrapped in slick crocodile-like leather uppers. And on top of the croc panels, the shoe looks to offer its usual melange of materials like ribbed knits and perforated moments.

NIGO and Nike round out the shoe with gold detailing, including some shiny lace dubrae, bringing an extra touch of elegance to the already luxe design.

For the NIGO hive wondering, NIGO's latest Nike Air Force 3 sneaker is expected to drop sometime this month. According to sneaker leakers, this next drop will be another twofer, including the all-white pair and a not-yet-seen black/grey colorway.

While they're at it, let's just bring that Cactus Plant Flea Market collab to the masses, too.