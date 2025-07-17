Nike’s Comfiest Slip-On Dad Shoe Is Quiet Luxury In Sneaker Form

Sometimes the secret really is in the name. And when Nike, one of the footwear industry's top innovators, drops a shoe called the EasyOn, you already know comfort is the priority.

The Nike Reina EasyOn is its ultimate take on effortless footwear, a slip-on engineered to be the perfect everyday sneaker, with quite literally no fuss required.

Technically designed with pregnancy in mind, honestly, these sneakers are a win for anyone craving easy comfort. The adaptive sockliner adjusts effortlessly to the foot, while the breathable knit upper keeps things feeling airy whether barefoot or in socks.

Sure, the shoes give off slight water shoe vibes, but the plush midsole cushioning, infused with Nike running DNA that runs through the Reina EasyOn, delivers the kind of comfort you’d expect from Nike’s best runners.

Nike 1 / 3

Aesthetically, it’s minimalist and sculptural, looks almost like a laceless Nike Flyknit runner sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The laceless construction features Nike’s EasyOn bendable heel, which is a fancy way of saying that anyone can slide into these shoes, available on Nike’s website for $145, completely hands-free.

A small act that’s actually the ultimate underrated luxury.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.