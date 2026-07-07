Nike’s Next Elegant Jordan Sneaker Literally Looks Like Money

Jordan’s next Bin 23 sneaker quite literally looks like money.

The championship-approved Air Jordan 8 sneaker is next in line for the Bin 23 makeover. The model comes wrapped in variety of top-tier materials, including what seems to be suede, nubuck leather, and some satiny touches. And it’s all washed in this very pleasing “Legion Pine” colorway, creating this tonal money-green look for the model.

In classic Bin 23 fashion, the Jordan 8 offers plenty more luxe treats. Specifically, the shoe's signature straps feature embossed graphics, which also appear on the insoles. It not only creates a quiet textural effect for the sneaker but also adds some extra stylish flair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the same time, the classic Bin 23 wax seal lands on one of the tongues, while a sueded-out Jumpman takes a leap on the other.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Jordan Brand recently revived the Bin 23 series, essentially picking up where it left off in the 2010s. So far, the reborn collection, which essentially treats the brand’s signature sneakers like luxury Italian shoes, has brought us black leather Jordan 6s and even wine-flavored Jordan 3s. Now, we've got Jordan 8s that look like they've been swimming in dough.

Speaking of which, the newest “Bin 23” sneaker is scheduled to release on Nike Korea’s website on July 9 for 419,000 won, or around $273. Expect a wider release in August.

It's just enough luxurious Jordans to keep fans fed until the rumored “Bin 23” Jordan 4 sneakers at the end of the year.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.