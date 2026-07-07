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Nike’s Next Elegant Jordan Sneaker Literally Looks Like Money

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Jordan’s next Bin 23 sneaker quite literally looks like money.

The championship-approved Air Jordan 8 sneaker is next in line for the Bin 23 makeover. The model comes wrapped in variety of top-tier materials, including what seems to be suede, nubuck leather, and some satiny touches. And it’s all washed in this very pleasing “Legion Pine” colorway, creating this tonal money-green look for the model. 

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In classic Bin 23 fashion, the Jordan 8 offers plenty more luxe treats. Specifically, the shoe's signature straps feature embossed graphics, which also appear on the insoles. It not only creates a quiet textural effect for the sneaker but also adds some extra stylish flair.

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At the same time, the classic Bin 23 wax seal lands on one of the tongues, while a sueded-out Jumpman takes a leap on the other. 

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The Jordan Brand recently revived the Bin 23 series, essentially picking up where it left off in the 2010s. So far, the reborn collection, which essentially treats the brand’s signature sneakers like luxury Italian shoes, has brought us black leather Jordan 6s and even wine-flavored Jordan 3s. Now, we've got Jordan 8s that look like they've been swimming in dough.

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Speaking of which, the newest “Bin 23” sneaker is scheduled to release on Nike Korea’s website on July 9 for 419,000 won, or around $273. Expect a wider release in August.

It's just enough luxurious Jordans to keep fans fed until the rumored “Bin 23” Jordan 4 sneakers at the end of the year.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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