Nike's Wildly Futuristic Sneaker-Clog Gets a New Life

In case you missed it, Nike is pulling out all the major stops with its revivals, unsung mules included. After resurrecting its ACG Rufus slip-ons, Nike officially rolls out the welcome mat for its Clogposite shoe...again.

Nike's Clogposite hybrid was just as much a looker in the early 2000s as it is in 2024. Although, not everyone appreciated this Swoosh unicorn.

Based on the otherworldly-looking Foamposite and Flightposite basketball sneakers, the Nike Clogposite resembles its predecessors but in mule form, futuristic mold and all.

The Clogposite additionally offers plenty of cushioning, evidenced by the plush interior and foam-based upper. At the same time, an opening on the side promises an occasional breath of fresh air to the foot, while the rubber outsole is there to firmly grasp the ground for a sturdy ride.

In its past life, the Nike Clogposite handled pre-game prep and after-game recovery. In 2024, with mules and slip-ons governing casual dressing, the sNike sneaker-clog hybrid meets everyday wear needs, too.

Nike confirmed the Clogposite's return during its inaugural SNKRS Showcase, essentially a live event where the Big Swoosh "leaks" its upcoming sneaker drops.

Nike revealed its insane Clogposite in a few bold colorways, including "Cactus," "Chrome/Black," and "Light Orewood Brown and White." Some have already launched at select retailers, but the latter two will officially return to Nike's shelves on August 22.

Right now, the fall season is already looking posite-tively good.