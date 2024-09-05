Nike’s Professional Golf Shoe Becomes Stylish (& Customizable!)

Eastside Golf and Nike have a longstanding relationship, releasing several collections under Nike’s Jordan Brand line.

However, the golf brand has strangely worked exclusively with Nike’s basketball-oriented label and not tapped into Nike’s vast range of stylish golf shoes. Eastside Golf's new collection makes that right, being the first time it has created a performance golf shoe.

Taking on the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, the shoe of choice for top-ranking golfer Rory McIlroy, Eastside Golf gives the shoe new, customizable functionality.

A simple white colorway with Nike’s swoosh and Eastside Golf’s motto, “everyone's game,” rendered in gold covers the shoe in its barest form. But it doesn’t always look so minimal.

Protruding from the spiked golf shoe’s white leather upper are four gold knobs to which interchangeable Nike Swooshes can be attached. A set of three double-sided removable Nike swooshes can be popped on and off to customize the look of the all-white shoes.

This is the first time a Nike golf shoe has come with a removable swoosh.

The same clip-on swooshes are present on a Nike x Eastside Golf Air Max 1. Both shoes also have an image of a golfer printed on the sole, a detail brought over from their collaborative Air Jordan 4.

The two-pack of sneakers are available to pre-order now on the Eastside Golf website and will be released on October 7 via Nike.

Nike has a history of making golf shoes for sneakerheads, part of a larger trend where the sport is embracing streetwear. Often, these are popular Nike silhouettes turned into golf shoes through a specialist sole unit, however, Eastside Golf has taken things a step further by making an all-out, state-of-the-art golf shoe into a stylish design.