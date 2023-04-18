The "Galaxy" Air Foamposite One's Return Is a Reseller's Dream

Nike certainly knows how to whet the appetites of its global fanbase. Whether through official announcements or leaks from trusted sources, its steady stream of hype often extends long beyond the present.

Despite the eight months left in the year, it's 2024 that's building anticipation, with a series of beloved sneakers set to creep back into the spotlight. On that list is a reseller's dream; the Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy."

I'm not usually one to get ahead of myself and get overly excited for what may or not come in the seasons ahead, but the Swoosh has really snagged my interest in these first few months of the year, building serious anticipation for next Spring/Summer.

We've not even edged into summer yet, and already 2024's warmer seasons have clinched attention. Easily done, when the promise of the Air Max Plus "Hyper Blue" and Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" are rumored to be hitting shelves next year.

It's shaping up to be a year of sneakerheads' dreams – and we've barely scratched the surface.

The latest rumor to surface online is that the infamous Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" will be making a comeback.

Arriving in 2012, this sneaker had lines of over 600 people queuing up for the chance to snag a pair, demanding huge costs on the secondary market. For many, this marked the beginning of their resale journey, and for others, like myself, showed just how far people were willing to go for sneakers.

Once these touch down, pandemonium will undoubtedly follow, and perhaps, even a return for form for Foams.