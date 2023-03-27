Get Hyper! Nike's OG "Hyper Blue" TNs Are Returning

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max Plus OG "Hyper Blue"

Release Date: 2024

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: For the Air Max fans of the world, there are few things quite as exciting as the OGs.

I am, of course, talking about the likes of the Air Max 95 "Neon," Air Max 90 "Infrared," Air Max 1 "Sport Red," and Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet."

These are nostalgia looks, the releases that transport you back to simpler times, those of which we simply cannot get enough. This speaks to the hype behind Air Max Day's Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble" release and the bubbling hype for another returning champion in the Air Max Plus OG "Hyper Blue."

If you're somebody that'd describe yourself as an Air Max Plus, or better yet, TN fan, then "Hyper Blue" is a colorway you'll undoubtedly be familiar with.

When these bangers first touched down in 1998, nobody could have predicted that the silhouette would be propelled to the status of subcultural icon, standing the test of time to remain a staple across the UK and Europe.

While new options continue to flow, with notable differences between men's and women's releases, fans remain hungry for the originals, which have remained in the shadows since 2018.

Now, it looks like we're due a new pair of "Hyper Blues" in Spring 2024. While official images and information are, as of yet, unavailable, we can only hope that next year's version will offer an authentic replication of the original release's gradient, which was muted slightly for the 2018 retro.

