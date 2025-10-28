Nike Strips Down Its Cleanest Sneaker to Quiet-Luxury Perfection

Somehow, Nike has made the Air Force 1, one of its most classic and simplest sneakers, even more pared-back.

The latest version of the iconic sneaker features better materials but Nike has also stripped it of its most signature touches.

For example, the Nike branding on the heel is gone, replaced with blank buttery leather. At the same time, the traditional lace charms are free of any "AF1" stamps. Not to mention, they now come in stealthy black.

But in giving up some admittedly iconic details, the Nike Air Force 1 has gained a new luxurious leather bomber jacket in the process. Indeed, the tonal sneaker offers up creamy high-quality leather bathed in "Bomber Grey."

It's sort of similar to those monochromatic "Light Army" Forces from a while back, except extra minimalist and less boot-camp-worthy.

The term "quiet luxury" may no longer be as huge as it once was. But these premium Air Force 1 Lows, as well as several other sneakers, are quietly keeping it alive.

The newest Air Force 1 "Bomber Grey" sneaker is expected to release sometime during the holiday season on Nike's website, alongside a buttery "Vachetta Tan" pair.

