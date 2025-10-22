Nike’s New Butter-Smooth Air Force 1 Looks Like It Moisturizes

Are the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” the most suave Forces in the world? This Air Force 1 sneaker uses addition by subtraction to elevate itself, building on everything you love about a good pair of Forces: the sculpted sole, the balanced shape, the monochromatic upper.

Instead of the usual crisp white, this “Vachetta Tan” shoe leans into a rosy neutral hue.

The shiny, buttery beige suede gives the new sneaker a soft, luxurious edge, while small black lace tabs break up the tone just enough to keep your eye moving. It’s mathematically luxurious.

Even the name “Vachetta,” referencing a smooth vegetable-tanned leather that develops a rich patina over time, makes it feel like this AF1 spent a summer interning at Bottega Veneta.

There’s no branding shouting from the heel, no contrast stitching or color blocking to hide behind. J

ust a smooth, uniform upper that lets the shape speak for itself. Monochromatic sneakers tend to do that, turning athletic gear into design objects.

The “Vachetta Tan” is hardly the first premium Air Force 1. Several past sneakers went wild with alligator uppers, while others opted for similar leather builds. But the muted colorway and suede material make this shoe feel different.

Brands like Fear of God and JJJJound helped codify that sport-turned-slick aesthetic through their own quietly quality silhouettes that transformed ordinary sporty footwear into sculptural footwear.

Expected to arrive later this year on Nike’s website for around $220, the “Vachetta Tan” Air Force 1 sneakers carry a quiet authority. They’re also unmistakably Air Force 1s, a sneaker that remains timeless despite its ubiquity and ongoing endless evolution. It’s just that this suede shows how to age a pair of Forces just right.

