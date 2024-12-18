Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Salute to Nike's Beautiful Khaki-Toned Air Force 1 Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Attennnnn-shun! Nike's got a new tonal Air Force 1 Low sneaker reporting for duty in a flawless "Light Army" colorway.

Nike's newest Air Force 1 Low sneaker colorway surfaces with creamy leather uppers and a suede heel tab, all doused in a beautiful army green scheme known as "Light Army/Cargo Khaki."

Beneath the exquisite green tones is Nike's classic basketball shoe turned streetwear icon, including the Air Force 1 sneaker's famously platformed Air-pumped sole, breezy toe box, and shiny silver lace charm, known as a dubrae.

Classic stuff only made that much better by the AF1's handsome new paint job.

'Tis the season for tonal sneakers, specifically Air Force 1 Low sneakers.

In just this last half of the year, the classic low-top Nike shoe has appeared in several citrusy monochromatic schemes before Nike dropped some "Pale Vanilla" Forces, a tonal cream sneaker with delicious hairy panels that gently interrupt the elegant hue.

We're also still patiently waiting for the "Vanta Black" Air Force 1 sneakers, which happens to be Nike's darkest shoe yet and was supposedly releasing weeks back. And let us not forget the timeless Nike AF1 "Wheat" that started it all (or at least deserves to).

In the meantime, this "Light Army" colorway should satisfy cravings for an ultra-clean single-tone Air Force 1 Low sneaker.

As we speak, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Army" sneaker is up for grabs at Zalando and atmos Tokyo, with a wider international release likely.

Of course, it's always unclear if these new khaki-colored Forces will see a bigger release down the road, but a sneakerhead can dream...and pray.

I'll start. Hey, sneaker gods, it's me again...

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
