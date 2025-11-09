Nike’s Classic Air Force 1 Gone Scrumptious Red Velvet Cake

Nike's Air Force 1 Low sneaker is not only one of the brand's most famous models but also its most versatile. The sneaker can literally do it all.

What about dressing up like a red velvet cake? Done.

The latest version of the Air Force 1 features suede-like leather, giving this sneaker a sumptuous and velvety appearance.

And when bathed in a rich "Burgundy Crush" color scheme, the Air Force 1 quite literally becomes a slice of velvet cake, in Nike sneaker form, of course.

Really, if you're looking for a tasty shoe, "Burgundy Crush" is the answer. Nike has produced plenty of mouthwatering Nikes in the colorway, including sweet Dunks for Valentine's Day and Air Max Loafers that look as fine as a glass of wine.

The Air Force 1s also feature other cool touches, including a puffy, glossed-up Swoosh and other polished details. Combined with the plush uppers, this sneaker transforms into a sweet treat worth swooning over.

Again, the versatility of Nike's Air Force 1 is unmatched. It's gone full army tank mode with Vibram and GORE-TEX builds. It has even displayed a softer side with silky makeovers in the past.

And a red-velvet Air Force 1 is just the icing the cake (no pun intended).

Priced at $125, Nike's delectable "Burgundy Crush" Air Force 1 sneaker is now up for grabs on the brand's website.

