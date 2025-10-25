Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
With GORE-TEX & Vibram, Nike's Blacked-Out Air Force 1 Is Like a Combat Boot But Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's getting ahead of the cold weather, transforming classics like the Air Force 1 into winter-ready tanks.

The latest leather Air Force 1 sneaker arrives as a triple threat in the best way possible.

GORE-TEX wraps the leather uppers, allowing rain and pretty much any other precipitation to slide right off. At the same time, Vibram gets to work on underfoot, providing excellent grip and traction for various surfaces, like wet sidewalks or crunchy snow.

It's all wrapped in a clean all-black colorway known as "Off-Noir." But really, it might as well be another "Triple Black" Air Force 1, except extra rugged and quietly stylish.

We've seen some solid waterproof Forces before. But GORE-TEX and Vibram Forces are on another level.

And there's more where that came from. Nike has dropped a few other good-looking Air Force 1s built to last through the winter, including a clean white pair and an earthy "Clay Green" iteration, also designed with GORE-TEX and Vibram details.

As for the new black Air Force 1 Low, it's now available on the Nike's website for $150.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
