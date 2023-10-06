Valentine’s Day Dunks Are for Sole-Mates

Nike SB continues its winning streak of great holiday sneakers with a fresh pair of Valentine's Day kicks for 2024.

Early looks at the Nike SB Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" have been making their rounds, revealing a deep burgundy take on the popular skate shoe.

Seemingly crackled leather, smooth suede, and nubuck take over the upper, dressed in both deep and faint shades of the dark red hue. At the same time, the Dunks' base receives a cool speckled sole.

Even with a solid design oozing OG SB vibes, folks still have one question: How the heck are these V-Day shoes?

Although not SB, 2022's Valentine's Day Dunks were much more pronounced with their holiday spirit, emerging in a bright pink colorway with a ruffled Swoosh. The forthcoming Dunks are a bit quiet with its V-Day-ness, with subtle details exuding feels of the love-filled holiday.

For instance, the Valentine's Day Dunks' insole showcases a graphic of two hands with red strings coiled around their fingers. This detail seemingly points to the "red thread of fate," an belief common in Asian cultures which symbolizes true love, fate, and soulmates.

There's also the Valentine's Day Dunks' colorway — Burgundy Crush/Dark Team Red/Earth/Dark Pony/University Red — which plays on the Valentine's Day classic red palette but in a more muted SB way.

Honestly, the 2024 Valentine's Day Dunks instantly reminded me of chocolates. Specifically, the colorway speaks to that one piece with the raspberry filling amongst the delicious assortment found in those heart-shaped boxes.

Perhaps that's why the pairs look so...sweet (pun very much intended).

Of course, Nike SB's Valentine's Day Dunks are expected in February 2024, when the holiday of love commences. The price? A smooth $125 if you're able to cop at retail.

In the meantime, those Candy Corn Dunks are due any day now, with the Swoosh delivering a Halloween shoe fit for sweet teeth (literally).