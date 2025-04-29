This Suede Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Almost Too Handsome for Words

I can't think of a time when the Nike Air Force 1 didn't look good. It's almost always dressed well, whether in classic all-white leather or crisp canvas for nearly literal "linen" Forces.

Even when dressed up in handsome suede, the iconic Nike model doesn't miss.

After the reveal of a delicious "aged" leather iteration, Nike is back with another good-looking pair of Air Force 1 Lows, this time designed with tan-colored suede uppers. The name of this handsome AF1? "Desert Ochre."

In addition to its rich caramel-ish browns, the Nike sneaker features a blacked-out rubber sole, branded with the famous "Air" logo (a little reminder that the signature cushioning exists underneath your feet).

The Air Force 1 is also complete with other classic Nike motifs, including a doubled-up Swoosh ultimately creating a "shadow" effect for the famous logo.

The "Desert Ochre" name, earthy coloring, and overall outdoorsy design give this Air Force 1 a nice rugged vibe. However, I'd leave the tough business to Nike's Air Force 1 Wild or even its carbon fiber iterations.

Allow these suede steppers to handle the stylish moments.

For those looking to add the newest Nikes to their collections (and maybe even rotations), the Air Force 1 Low "Desert Ochre" is expected to drop very soon at Nike for $125.

So, keep a close eye on the brand's website for these seriously suave pairs.