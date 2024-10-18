Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Tough Carbon Fiber, Nike's AF1 Is as Tough as It Is Light

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Even across the Nike Air Force 1's 40-year-plus lifespan, there are still few materials that haven’t been used to shape the sneaker's signature shape. 

From its classic leather build to being covered in hair and everything in between, Nike's Air Force 1 has been experimented on almost endlessly. However, its upcoming release, which utilizes a full carbon fiber upper, is possibly the most hi-tech AF1 of the lot. 

Normally used in race cars, spacecrafts, or high-end sports equipment, lightweight and ultra-strong carbon fiber material is a functional material rarely used for shoes. And yet, here it's emerged on a pair of Air Force 1s. 

Nike's old-school basketball sneaker has a techy new look when decked out entirely in the dark-colored, textured weave synonymous with carbon fiber, making it look tough and dense despite almost assuredly being quite airy. 

Note that this isn’t the first time that Nike has used carbon fiber on an Air Force 1: in 2022, it released a similar black-colored AF1 shoe though the woven carbon fiber was only featured on the Nike Swoosh.

This time, Nike dressed the sneaker tip to toe in the cutting-edge material.

Fresh from re-releasing its GORE-TEX Air Force 1 on October 15, Nike is bringing an even more proposition to one of its all-time classic shoes. Believe it or not, Nike’s Air Force 1 just got tougher. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
