Nike’s Pretty Pastel Air Forces Are Pure Easter Egg-cellence

Sneakerheads, it's that time of year again. It's time for another visit from the Swoosh Easter Bunny, who comes bearing fresh Air Forces for the holiday.

Nike's 2026 Air Force 1 Low "Easter" sneaker brings all the nostalgic flavor, with familiar pastel colorblocking and slick patent-leather uppers. It all plays on the iconic Easter-themed Air Force 1 designs from 2005 and 2006.

The upcoming pairs are honestly like a mashup of past colorways, and they even feature the same cracked egg graphic on the tongue like their elders.

Nike often produces solid, on-theme sneakers for major holidays, including Easter. Each year, Nike cooks up new Easter-themed shoes, whether it be colorful pebbled leather Forces or woven iterations that look like literal Easter baskets. This year, the brand went back to the early 2000s basics, for the better.

Retailing for $125, Nike's Air Force 1 Low "Easter" sneaker is now scheduled to release on Extra Butter's website on March 13. Expect the shoes to appear on Nike and other retailers' calendars soon as well.

The Forces will be joined by a Nike Dunk Low, offered in the same color combination and featuring patent touches.

The hunt is officially on.

