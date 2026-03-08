Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Pretty Pastel Air Forces Are Pure Easter Egg-cellence

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Sneakerheads, it's that time of year again. It's time for another visit from the Swoosh Easter Bunny, who comes bearing fresh Air Forces for the holiday.

Nike's 2026 Air Force 1 Low "Easter" sneaker brings all the nostalgic flavor, with familiar pastel colorblocking and slick patent-leather uppers. It all plays on the iconic Easter-themed Air Force 1 designs from 2005 and 2006.

Shop Nike

The upcoming pairs are honestly like a mashup of past colorways, and they even feature the same cracked egg graphic on the tongue like their elders.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike often produces solid, on-theme sneakers for major holidays, including Easter. Each year, Nike cooks up new Easter-themed shoes, whether it be colorful pebbled leather Forces or woven iterations that look like literal Easter baskets. This year, the brand went back to the early 2000s basics, for the better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Retailing for $125, Nike's Air Force 1 Low "Easter" sneaker is now scheduled to release on Extra Butter's website on March 13. Expect the shoes to appear on Nike and other retailers' calendars soon as well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Forces will be joined by a Nike Dunk Low, offered in the same color combination and featuring patent touches.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The hunt is officially on.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Air Force 1 Is in Bloom This Spring
  • Nike's Flyest Soccer Sneaker Wears a Dapper Dark Denim Suit
  • Warning: Nike’s Clean Basketball Sneaker Is Very Minty, Very Fresh
  • Nike’s Thickest Running Shoe Is a Creamy Extra-Large Matcha Latte
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Pretty Pastel Air Forces Are Pure Easter Egg-cellence
  • Dave Is the First Musician to Ever Rep Custom Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Beautiful Vans Are a Not-So-Hidden Gem
  • Converse’s Cute Ballet Shoes Have Serious Sole
  • The Air Force 1 Is in Bloom This Spring
  • The Delicious Denim-ification of adidas' Italian Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now