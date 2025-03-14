Nike's "Easter" Air Force 1 Sneakers Shouldn't Go This Hard

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

2025 is already turning out to be an excellent year for Air Force 1 fans, with Nike pushing tons of impressive designs for its iconic model. The Air Force 1 hive is about to have a great Easter, too.

Spring isn't just a time for blooming flowers and the first taste of warm weather. Nike also blesses the streets with new pastel-colored sneakers for the Easter holiday, such as those slick patent "Easter Egg" Forces from '06 and color-changing Air Max 90s.

Keeping up its longtime tradition, Nike has returned with a new multicolored Air Force 1 "Easter" sneaker for the holiday.

Nike wraps the newest Air Force 1 in delicious materials and an equally pretty color palette. Neat colorblocking really brings out the colorful palette, which includes purples, peachy pinks, blue, and tan browns.

Meanwhile, underneath the seasonal colors, Nike's Air Force 1 really seals the deal with its construction, embodying all the classic AF1 touches but on a more elevated scale. Specifically, this pair of Air Forces gets textured leather uppers, bringing a bit of a luxe flair to the sneakers.

It's not as textural as those all-white Air Force 1 Lux sneakers, boasting woven Bottega vibes and crocskin patterns all at once. The "Easter" Forces are just right.

Nike's Air Force 1 "Easter" is expected to release on April 1 at Nike. With Easter coming just 19 days after, that leaves plenty of time to prepare your 'fit and be the freshest player in the egg hunt.

Can't wait? Right now on its website, Nike has a pair of skate-flavored Jordan 4 RMs that are ready for the Easter festivities.