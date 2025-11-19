Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Winter Florals Hit Different When They Bloom on an Air Force 1

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
The Air Force 1 in florals in the middle of winter feels like Nike is winking at us. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Now Accepting All Flowers” is a sneaker that wants its bouquet early.

The 40-year-old basketball shoe has had a legendary run, from getting its own Dirty South anthem to headlining collaborations with Supreme and Louis Vuitton. The AF1 has become the white T-shirt of sneakers, a clean silhouette that stays in rotation because it is always evolving. This version literally accepts its flowers and wears them proudly.

The sneaker arrives in a soft pink leather upper with a black Swoosh for contrast.

The stitched lilies and sunflowers pinned across the logo give it a corsage-like feel, the kind of detail you notice up close. Then comes the curveball. 

Three small loops around the collar, Swoosh, and back tab anchor a gold chain that hangs like a friendship bracelet with charms and extra florals.

It feels like a quiet nod to the TikTok customization wave, especially creators like Meta Girl Studio who treat sneakers like jewelry.

Expected to land on Nike’s website for about $140 in early 2026, this shoe reads like an advance Valentine’s release. 

More importantly, it is a reminder that there is never a wrong time to get your flowers, even if you get them on a pair of Air Force 1s.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
