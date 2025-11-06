Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Looks Extremely Expensive In a Mink Coat

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
An Air Force 1? Basically wearing a mink coat? You know what, why not.

We’ve seen Nike’s 40-year-old shoe classic show up in python, velvet, and suede. At this point, the sneaker’s just flexing on itself, and honestly, it’s earned it.

Though technically “Mink” in name only, Nike’s WMNS Air Force 1 ‘07 “Mink Brown” feels mink in spirit. The sneaker comes in soft brown suede with a tonal finish, glossy Swoosh, and matching midsole. Will it keep your feet warm? No. But they’ll definitely stay fly.

Then again, a mink coat was never really about practicality. Sure, it’s warm, but it became a symbol of decadence. Remember Pimp C wearing full fur in full Miami summer back in 2000?

Nike’s best-selling 1985 basketball sneaker has been glowing up and dressing out, trading its all-white upper for materials that range from creamy suede to plush velvet.

With the women’s Air Force 1 now added to the mix, available at Nike’s website for $150, it’s gotten to the point where the basketball sneaker is practically trying to out-lux itself. 

But that’s not a bad thing. The AF1 remains one of the most popular sneakers ever made, its presence nearly unavoidable.

Even after four decades, it continues to evolve, embracing mid-life with confidence and flash, which, honestly, feels relatable.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
