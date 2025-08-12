Nike's "Velvet Brown" Air Force 1 Is Actually a Chocolatey Leather Stepper

Sometimes things aren't always as they seem. Take these "Velvet Brown" Nike Air Forces 1 Low sneakers for instance.

The tonal brown Nike sneaker doesn't come wrapped in the plush velvet like its name implies. Instead, it's made of premium leather, which is, quite frankly, even better.

With the buttery material making up the uppers, the sneaker transforms into this delicious chocolatey Air Force 1, similar to those "Cave Stone" Air Max 1s which also boast the finest materials.

It's also like Nike's "Denim Turquoise" Air Force 1s, which were essentially just nicely faded blue leather sneakers. Nike's Air Max Ishod skate shoes also caught us by surprise in the same colorway.

Sure, it may not be what you'd expected, but Nike's got a solid autumn-ready Air Force 1 on its hands, either way.

Funny enough, the "Velvet Brown" Nike shoe is said to be dropping sometime during the fall on Nike's website.

