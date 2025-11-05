Nike’s Bold Bred Air Force 1 Shoe Is a GOAT on GOAT Situation

Nike gets busy with its hybrid sneakers, that much is more than clear. So, it was only a matter of time until two of Nike's most respected and best-looking sneakers merged into one. Again

The "Bred" Nike Air Force 1 is a classic AF1 dipped in the classic black and red colorway popularized by the Air Jordan 1 that changed the sneaker game forever.

The only thing keeping this from being an official “Bred” sneaker is its black sole since true classics like the AJ1 and AJ11 sport crisp white soles.

In general, "Bred” colorways are nothing new for the Air Jordan brand. But a “Bred” Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is quite an atypical pairing, though not wholly unexpected considering other recent “Bred”-ish Swoosh invasions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Earlier this year, Nike released an official ”Bred” Cortez sneaker, and the Nike Shox 2 went through a similar “Bred” initiation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In that respect, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the “Bred” colorway has been able to infiltrate the Swoosh so efficiently, what with the colorway's storied history.

After all, the ”Bred” Air Jordan 1 sneaker is responsible for the on-court infamy that started the Jordan brand 40 years ago. It's not just any sneaker. It's THE sneaker. It went from being banned on the courts to becoming one of the most sought after sneakers in the world.

Combine that with the cultural influence of the Air Force 1, the Swoosh's most accomplished low-top sneaker, and you get a Super Saiyan merger poised to be just as legendary as its predecessors.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.