This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
Nike's iconic Air Force 1 Low sneaker is a certified beast (in the best way).
The latest version sees the low-top legend go completely wild with faux fur uppers. And we're not talking about any fur here. This particular Air Force 1 comes swaddled in "Sail"-colored hair, almost like a Swoosh-branded blonde wig for the feet.
The fun doesn't stop there, either. The Air Force 1 sneaker also features these intentionally yellowed soles, which gives it a "straight from the archives" look and casually speaks the model's position in sneaker culture as a classic.
This vintage-style look is not to be confused with the pre-pummeled Forces that surfaced recently. No, no, while the others were literally "Dirty White," these furry pairs are more so beautifully "aged."
There's been "Sail" Air Force 1s, including a Travis Scott collab, and even fur Air Force 1s before (leopard steppers, anyone?). But Air Force 1s with Sail-colored fur might be a first. And after this 360 view, I say...finally.
Consider it the closest thing to those Travis Scott's furry Cactus Plant Flea Market Forces even. Sort of. Kind of.
The Air Force 1 "Pony Hair Sail" sneakers are anticipated to drop at Nike in the fall, which is excellent timing. What better way to embrace that first autumn breeze than with fur-covered Forces?