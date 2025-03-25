Nike’s Air Force 1 Has Gone Feral

Nike's ever-present Air Force 1 is getting a wild makeover. Dubbed the Air Force 1 Low "Leopard," this new exclusive drops the usual leather for an upper doused in faux leopard fur.

It's a full coat of animal print that adds texture, attitude, and a dash of wilderness to one of Nike's most iconic silhouettes. And at first glance, it's giving Wales Bonner for the Swoosh.

You remember those now-legendary Pony Leo Sambas that dominated the sneaker conversation in 2023 and 2024? The kind of kicks that sparked a bit of an animal print revival across not just adidas, but other labels chasing that same primal energy? Nike seems to be leaning into that momentum.

The creamy sail Swoosh, lining, and midsole add a bit of balance to the animalistic chaos, while the gum outsole grounds the whole thing with just enough retro earthiness. The pairing feels natural, almost like the gum sole and leopard upper were always meant to run together.

Nike 1 / 4

And when that oversized creamy Swoosh cuts across the faux fur? It pops even more due to it being surrounded by leopard.

Expect this feline footwear to drop later this year at around $140.

Whether this classic sneaker gone hairy will reach the levels of virality the aforementioned Wales Bonner x adidas collab did is yet to be seen. But don't be shocked if you start seeing them quietly prowling through your timeline.