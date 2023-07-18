Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Made Diet Lemonade Off-White™ Forces

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers

The Air Force 1's 40th anniversary may have been last year, but the Swoosh is still going hard for its shoe. After all, the AF1 is a certified classic. After several noteworthy collabs and busy schemes, Nike cooked up waterproof Forces that look slightly off...White™-ish.

Nike's waterproof Air Force 1 Lows arrive in that familiar monochromatic University Gold scheme, instantly reminding us of Off-White™'s coveted "Lemonade" collab — just free of Virgil Abloh's signature touches. Well, save any real details, honestly.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Guess you could call these the Diet Lemonade Forces (cues joke drums).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Tumbled leather comprises the upper of Nike's latest Air Force 1 Low, with the toe box and signature Swoosh embossed into the shoe's top portion. We assume this was an intentional detail to allow the water to roll off more smoothly.

Either that or Nike thought it was just a cool concept.

Anywho, a nylon ripstop tongue showcases branding that hints at its weather-ready properties, while that classic Air-branded rubber sole finishes everything out below.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There's no release date yet for Nike's new waterproof Air Force 1s. But with official imagery making rounds, we may see catch them making a splash (or not?) sooner than later.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Tonal Nikes have been done for a while now, with the concept showcased on drops like the Gatorade Jordan 1s, AMBUSH's Nike Dunk Highs, Billie Eilish's collabs, and, of course, Off-White™'s other Air Force 1s.

There's also the infamous Triple Black Forces, who, by the way, will also be getting its own waterproof iteration next to the University Gold pairs above. Perhaps, waterproof Black Force energy is what we should really be concerned about.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyTote Bag
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyBreakfast Cup and Saucer
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyShort Sleeve T-Shirt Green
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
  • In "Stadium Green," Nike's Skate-Themed Air Forces Are Almost Too Good-Looking
  • Finally, the Perfect "Linen" Nike Air Forces
  • Nike's Shroomed-Up Air Force 1s Are a Good Kind of Trip
  • Nike's Glorious Air Force 1 Goes Dress Shoe Mode in the Best Way
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now