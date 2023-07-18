Nike Made Diet Lemonade Off-White™ Forces

The Air Force 1's 40th anniversary may have been last year, but the Swoosh is still going hard for its shoe. After all, the AF1 is a certified classic. After several noteworthy collabs and busy schemes, Nike cooked up waterproof Forces that look slightly off...White™-ish.

Nike's waterproof Air Force 1 Lows arrive in that familiar monochromatic University Gold scheme, instantly reminding us of Off-White™'s coveted "Lemonade" collab — just free of Virgil Abloh's signature touches. Well, save any real details, honestly.

Guess you could call these the Diet Lemonade Forces (cues joke drums).

Tumbled leather comprises the upper of Nike's latest Air Force 1 Low, with the toe box and signature Swoosh embossed into the shoe's top portion. We assume this was an intentional detail to allow the water to roll off more smoothly.

Either that or Nike thought it was just a cool concept.

Anywho, a nylon ripstop tongue showcases branding that hints at its weather-ready properties, while that classic Air-branded rubber sole finishes everything out below.

There's no release date yet for Nike's new waterproof Air Force 1s. But with official imagery making rounds, we may see catch them making a splash (or not?) sooner than later.

Tonal Nikes have been done for a while now, with the concept showcased on drops like the Gatorade Jordan 1s, AMBUSH's Nike Dunk Highs, Billie Eilish's collabs, and, of course, Off-White™'s other Air Force 1s.

There's also the infamous Triple Black Forces, who, by the way, will also be getting its own waterproof iteration next to the University Gold pairs above. Perhaps, waterproof Black Force energy is what we should really be concerned about.