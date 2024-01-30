Want Nike's New Beautiful Forces? That'll Be $365

The Chinese New Year is approaching, falling on February 10. 2024 marks the Year of the Dragon, and a few brands, Nike included, have naturally issued some pretty fire drops to celebrate the holiday.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Next up in Chinese New Year plans, Nike has prepared a new and pretty luxurious-looking Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker wrapped in embroidered silk. Fancy.

Embroidered dragon and phoenix figures top the Force's new fancy upper, while golden Chinese characters — which translates to "double happiness" — join traditional Nike branding on the heel.

Other gold hints come to us in the form of gilded aglets, lace dubrae, and tongue details. Lastly, a solid, off-white color decorates the outsole and shoelaces for a nice creamy finish.

Expected to drop on February 14, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is reportedly releasing on Nike SNKRS China in celebration of both Valentine's Day and the Chinese New Year. The price tag, you may ask? Roughly $365.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Some of you may have clutched your wallets while reading the price tag. But believe it or not, it's not the most expensive in Nike's collection, where $400 Tiffany Forces sit next to those $2,000 pairs by Louis Vuitton.

But I understand — regular Forces are going for $110 nowadays. And honestly, even that is expensive compared to the days when the classic Nikes retailed for $80.

Of course, the Chinese New Year Forces' price tag is likely a result of its premium design, which looks quite beautiful.

Sometimes, you have to pay the price for the finer kicks in life, and sneakerheads seem more than willing to cough it up for these new Forces.