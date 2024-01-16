Remember Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike Air Force 1 sneakers? Well, they're back, from the looks of it.

Cactus Plant Flea Market's Air Force 1 Low sneakers have surfaced in new purple and green colorways, delivering more vibrant spins on the collab. In 2020, the pairs came in classic black and white schemes...with a CPFM twist.

Cactus Plant Flea Market often takes classic Nikes and disrupts them in some cool, unique way. Take the brand's Forces for instance.

When the pairs dropped in 2019, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike launched them as "By You" sneakers, allowing fans to customize the Air Force 1 Low collaboration.

You've got the iconic crisp leather Air Force 1 Low at the foundation. CPFM then tops the sneakers with Air More Uptempo-inspired puffy lettering — "SUNSHINE", "AIR," and "FLEA" — which hangs off slightly in a deliberate crafts project sort of way.

Fans could choose between black and white leather uppers, different tongue materials, and reflective underlays for their lettering.

Heat map graphics decorated the insoles, along with "R" and "L" labels for the right and left shoes, for a bold finish.

Sure, it's not as wild as CPFM's tire-level Air Flea 2s or wooly Dunks. But the Air Force 1 collab is still very much CPFM, reiterating the brand's playful, DIY design language as we've seen shine in its other collaborations.

Cactus Plant Flea Market apparently gifted the new collaborative Forces to A$AP Bari, A$AP Mob's super controversial member who was fined for sexual assault after pleading guilty in 2019 (he also has a string of sexual assault and abuse allegations). A bad guy with great unreleased CPFM sneakers, if you will.

It's unknown when Cactus Plant Flea Market's new Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers will drop (if ever), but I'm keeping hope alive for an official release. Maybe if we all speak this CPFM x Nike drop into existence together, then it'll come true.