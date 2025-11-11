A Military Boot-Style Air Jordan Steps Out of the Shadows

The history of the Air Jordan line is filled with epic anecdotes and odd bits of basketball lore surrounding each release. The Air Jordan 10, in particular, is one of those models that practically begs for cinematic retelling:

When it launched in 1994, Michael Jordan wasn’t even playing basketball. He was on a brief baseball side quest. The following year, he returned to the Bulls where, wearing a pair of 10s, he casually shattered records at Madison Square Garden, handing the New York Knicks their worst home defeat yet. Now, in celebration of three decades since, the Air Jordan 10 is back, in its OG, mystically black and ash gray hue know as "Shadow."

The shoe was originally masterminded by veteran Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, who oversaw the Jordan line from the brand-saving Air Jordan 3 all the way to the Air Jordan 20. With Jordan off the court at the time though, input from the athlete was minimal, arguably making this Hatfield’s most personal design.

The AJ10 stands out for its noticeably lower silhouette compared to its predecessors. A gray nubuck upper blends stealthily into black tumbled leather, with webbed details wrapping the ankle, resulting in a basketball sneaker that, from afar, almost resembles a military boot.

The red Jumpman above the heel, however, firmly anchors it in hardwood. All the core elements that made the original a standout reappear here, and the reissue arrives in packaging closely resembling the 1994 box.

In a year when the Jordan brand continues to revive its heavy-hitters, from meticulous revivals like the Japan-inspired Taxis to luxury reinterpretations that riff on archival samples, the Air Jordan 10 is another strong entry in the lineup.

Retailing for $215 on Nike’s SNKRS app, the Air Jordan 10 “Shadow,” true to its name, is one of one of the darkest, toughest-looking court sneakers of its era, and a perfectly utilitarian choice for the present day.

