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Nike’s Most Composed Slipper Is as Sweet as Vanilla Ice Cream

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike’s “Coconut Milk” Calm Mule is as cozy as it is creamy. 

If we're being completely honest, these Nike slip-ons give more ice cream vibes than coconut milk. They look as if Nike dipped them in a bucket of melted vanilla ice cream. And these Calm Mules are the result after it hardens. 

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That didn’t really happen (that we know of). But we say all that to say that the Calm Mule is a real treat in this vanilla-flavored colorway. 

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Moreover, it keeps all its signature comfy details intact under the sweet makeover. Fans can count on the full-foam construction, breathable cutouts, and supportive back strap. Oh, and let’s not forget the subtle Swoosh stamped on the upper. 

The Calm Mule debuted in 2023 as a clog-like model, sort of along the lines of the Birkenstock Boston and Crocs Classic Clog but in Swoosh-approved formatting, of course. The branding alone helps maintain that sportswear connection. It’s also made evident through certain details like the rubber outsoles, which basically give it the same traction as Nike’s casual sneakers. 

Nike’s Calm Mule comes from a line of composed foam shoes. The Calm Slide, one of its siblings, is an open-toe rendition that drew comparisons to the adidas YEEZY slides. Nike also released a platform version of the Calm Slide, aptly named the Calm Elevation Slide. There’s even a plush Calm Sandal.

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One thing you can almost count on from a Nike Calm shoe, besides its cushiness, is a solid colorway. The Calm Mule has appeared in several good-looking schemes, including tasty chocolate brown options

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But for those looking to cop the “Coconut Milk” flavor, they’re now available on Nike’s website for $65.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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