Nike’s Skate-able Forces Went Olive Suede on the Session ‘Fit

Nike SB already birthed a skate-engineered version of the Air Force 1. But the brand’s Force 58 sneaker is as if the model decided to take its skating dreams a little more seriously.

Similar to the Code 58, the Force 58 pulls inspiration from several past basketball models. Of course, there’s the outright Air Force connection as evident in the name. The upper construction, which includes a classic perforated toe box, also feels very AF1-coded. Sprinkle in a bit of Dunk flavor, too.

Nike essentially takes these basketball-coded details and marries them with skate-ready touches and clean colorways. And from there, you get the Force 58 sneaker.

The model’s “Medium Olive” colorway is especially suave. It offers smooth suede and canvas textures on the upper, all realized in this nice olive green. Nike has also stitched a black leather Swoosh on the sidewall, while sewing a tinier one on the toe.

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The result is this satisfying green skate shoe that almost looks too handsome to scuff up at the session. But hey, at least it’ll look good while doing so.

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Speaking of which, Nike SB’s Force 58 “Medium Olive” skate shoe is now available on the brand's website for $85.

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