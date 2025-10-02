A Hardy Jordan Sneaker That Think It's a Combat Boot

Michael Jordan isn’t dunking in these sneakers, and that’s the point. The new Jordan City Boot takes the Jumpman deeper into lifestyle territory, trading court cues for street utility with just enough hefty, rugged workboot DNA to make you double-take.

Unlike the debut “Flax” colorway that looked like a Timberland work boot in disguise, the blacked-out edition feels more Fear of God combat boots than construction site.

Smooth nubuck meets panels of tumbled leather, reinforced by hex-metal eyelets and reflective laces.

Mesh along the collar keeps it breathable, while the chunky lug sole makes sure this thing stomps as hard as it looks.

The branding is subtle, too. There’s a silver Jumpman glints on the tongue and ankle, but otherwise it’s all blackout everything.

On foot, it lands somewhere between a Yeezy combat boot and a Timberland 6-inch, but with Jordan’s pre-game tunnel-walk polish.

Dropping this fall on Nike’s website for $230, the Jordan City Boot “Black” joins a lineage of winter-ready Jordans. Nike Air Jordan 9 Boots have been stomping through cold seasons for years, but the City Boot feels like the next step.

This is not a retro made rugged, but a silhouette built for making moves outside.

