Veneda Carter’s Glossed-up Timbs Just Got a Lot Shinier

Veneda Carter's glazed Timberland collection just got bigger...and shinier.

Recently, the stylist-slash-designer took to Instagram to unveil the latest addition to the family: a gleaming silver Timberland 6-inch boot.

"I got another question. What are we naming these?" Carter captioned the reveal post. The responses so far? Some social media folk have dubbed them the "Silver Surfers," while others have called them the "Chrome Steppers."

Then, there's my favorite answer: "Mine." Yep, people are already claiming Carter's new metallic Timbs, speaking them into existence in hopes of they'll appear in their closets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Aside from the new mirror-like upper, Carter's newest Timberland boots feature a classic padded collar, and the traditional rugged sole, both realized in a pleasing dark grey. Oh, and the boot laces also match the new polished vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Carter and Timberland haven't yet announced release details for the new silver 6-inch boots. But it's safe to assume the drop is near with Carter already out teasing the latest collaboration.

Earlier this year, Carter introduced a new glossy black Timberland boot, which dropped alongside the Drake-approved wheat pairs and club-worthy heeled boot options.

Fingers crossed for a silver heeled Timbs boot. Talk about a Y2K dream (hopefully) come true.