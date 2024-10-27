Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Veneda Carter’s Glossed-up Timbs Just Got a Lot Shinier

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Veneda Carter's glazed Timberland collection just got bigger...and shinier.

Recently, the stylist-slash-designer took to Instagram to unveil the latest addition to the family: a gleaming silver Timberland 6-inch boot.

Shop Timberland

"I got another question. What are we naming these?" Carter captioned the reveal post. The responses so far? Some social media folk have dubbed them the "Silver Surfers," while others have called them the "Chrome Steppers."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Then, there's my favorite answer: "Mine." Yep, people are already claiming Carter's new metallic Timbs, speaking them into existence in hopes of they'll appear in their closets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Aside from the new mirror-like upper, Carter's newest Timberland boots feature a classic padded collar, and the traditional rugged sole, both realized in a pleasing dark grey. Oh, and the boot laces also match the new polished vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Carter and Timberland haven't yet announced release details for the new silver 6-inch boots. But it's safe to assume the drop is near with Carter already out teasing the latest collaboration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Earlier this year, Carter introduced a new glossy black Timberland boot, which dropped alongside the Drake-approved wheat pairs and club-worthy heeled boot options.

Fingers crossed for a silver heeled Timbs boot. Talk about a Y2K dream (hopefully) come true.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Timberland's Hairy GORE-TEX Boot Is a Textured Treat
  • Timberland Does Woven Bottega Boots as Beautiful as Bottega
  • These Boots Are Made For Walking (& Then Some)
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now