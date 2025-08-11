Nike Literally Leveled up Its Comfiest Air Max Sneaker

With the Air Max 90 LV8, Nike's comfiest Air Max sneaker has literally leveled up.

The LV8 version is an extra stacked Air Max 90, designed with double the Air. Seriously, this sneaker features two Air Max cushioning units stacked on top of each other, forming a super platformed sole.

Nike's standard Air Max 90 already somewhat platformed, thanks to Nike's famously comfy Air technology pumping up its base. Imagine doubling that comfort...and your height.

Elsewhere, expect the traditional Air Max 90 touches, like the layered textural upper and branded heel plate, details seen across pairs from general-release "Pale Ivory" versions to Patta's clean collaborations.

Like a true Air Max 90, the LV8 sneaker comes in several nice colorways like off-white and minty "Cannon." Several pairs are currently available on Nike's website for $155.

